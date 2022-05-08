Sun, May 22, 2022

international

One tonne World War II bomb discovered near royal palace in Phnom Penh

A bomb with a total weight of almost 1,000kg, at least half of which is explosives, was found in the Chatomuk River – opposite the Royal Palace – on May 5, according to the director-general of Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) Heng Ratana.

Ratana said that the bomb was found near the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel opposite the palace. It was a model of an American aerial bomb called an AN-M66.

 

“If a bomb of this size was to explode, it would cause huge damage to the hotel and surrounding houses, and perhaps even the royal palace. That it never exploded is a lucky thing for all Cambodians,” said Ratana.

 

According to Ratana, CMAC bomb experts worked closely with the governor of Phnom Penh to transport the bomb to a safe area where CMAC’s experts can take further action.

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 08, 2022

By : The Phnom Penh Post

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.