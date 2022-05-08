One tonne World War II bomb discovered near royal palace in Phnom Penh

Ratana said that the bomb was found near the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel opposite the palace. It was a model of an American aerial bomb called an AN-M66.
“If a bomb of this size was to explode, it would cause huge damage to the hotel and surrounding houses, and perhaps even the royal palace. That it never exploded is a lucky thing for all Cambodians,” said Ratana.
According to Ratana, CMAC bomb experts worked closely with the governor of Phnom Penh to transport the bomb to a safe area where CMAC’s experts can take further action.
Published : May 08, 2022
By : The Phnom Penh Post
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022