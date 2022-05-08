High ‘election anxiety’ palpable as PH polls near

Sunglao, a mental health advocate, said it would more likely affect individuals who “are very much engaged” in the news and in the election itself.

Filipinos have been feeling this kind of anxiety because many have been “very involved [in social media] and very much emotionally invested in the election,” he said.

“Now we’re feeling it, too, because this election feels very much like a heavy and important discussion for people,” Sunglao said.

The results of the most recent Pulse Asia survey with only a few days left before the polls caused anxiety among some of his friends.

The survey showed that the son and namesake of the late ousted dictator were still way ahead of his main challenger, the widow who defeated him in the vice presidential race six years ago.

“That signified that we just have this much time left to be able to change [the results]. So, there’s that level of ‘we’re running out of time’ … and so it feels more real,” he said.

Because of this, some people are having trouble concentrating on work or have been putting off deadlines.

According to the Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA), “concerns about how the election results will affect our lives have the potential to hurt our well-being.”

“Research has also shown that ruminating, or repetitive and excessive thinking, can impair our critical skills and problem-solving,” it said on its Facebook page.

PMHA suggests four ways to manage election anxiety: control social media consumption; have a “voting plan,” which involves engaging in “purposeful activities” like volunteering; avoid dwelling on worst-case scenarios and stay connected with friends and family for emotional support.

On Twitter, netizens have been sharing ways to put their minds off things that trigger their election anxiety and others are posting hopeful messages to cope.

Sunglao’s series of tweets on how to manage election anxiety generated more than 9,000 likes and almost 3,000 retweets as of Saturday.

He also listed tips on how to cope with the stress during an election season. The first thing to do is to “engage more consciously and not waste time on random trolls,” he said.

Sunglao advised scheduling social media consumption and prioritizing discussions about feelings of anxiety with someone or even a community as “it is normal to feel scared and worried.”

“A good way to engage is to volunteer … and it’s good for your mental health,” Sunglao said.

He suggested turning “this anxiety, this kind of energy, into doing clear actions with people who are also doing it. This is why community is important.”

Sunglao said Filipinos had become “more attuned to mental health language” mainly from sharing their anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic and talking about it over the past two years.

“Not just for the elections, but for climate change, COVID, or other similarly heightened situations or highly emotional situations, [holding on to] hope is a good way to move you forward,” he said.





