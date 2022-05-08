Sun, May 22, 2022

Nepali scales Mt Everest for record 26th time

A Nepali sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 26th time, beating his previous record set last year, a government official said on Sunday (May 8).

Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, scaled the 8,848.86-meter (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Saturday along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 10 other Sherpa climbers. The climbing route used by Kami Rita was pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal's sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953 and remains the most popular.

This year Nepal has issued 316 permits to climb Everest in the peak season, which runs through May, compared with 408 last year, the highest ever. The Himalayan nation, which is heavily reliant on climbers for foreign exchange, faced criticism for allowing overcrowding and several climber deaths in the mountains in 2019.

Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first scaled in 1953 from Nepali and Tibetan sides - many have climbed multiple times, and 311 people have died so far, according to the Himalayan Database.

Published : May 08, 2022

By : Reuters

