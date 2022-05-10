Marcos, Duterte head for landslide win

The son and namesake of the former dictator on late Monday night told Filipinos that he could no longer contain his gratitude as he leads the unofficial count.

“We know that the count is not yet done, is not yet over, we still need to be vigilant but I want to issue a statement of gratitude to all of those who have been with us in this long and sometimes very difficult journey for the last six months,” Marcos Jr. said in a message at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

He thanked his supporters, volunteers, parallel groups, and political leaders who “cast their lot with us.”

He urged his supporters to continue to guard their votes and continue to support him should he win as president.

As of 11:17 p.m., the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Transparency Media Server has tallied 78.88 percent of the nationwide election returns (or 44,603,401 of 67,442,616 registered voters) and showed Marcos with 25,489,420 votes as against the second placer, Vice President Leni Robredo’s 12,145,860.

Duterte had 25,408,391 votes as against the 7,630,661 votes for Robredo’s running mate, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Marcos Jr.’s initial tally already surpassed President Duterte’s more than 16 million votes in the 2016 elections.

The votes for Marcos Jr. were equivalent to 57.14 percent of the total counted so far, while Robredo’s represented 27.23 percent, or not far from the results of the last preelection survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

Turnout was expected to be high among the more than 65 million Filipinos eligible to vote on Monday.

“The long lines are magnificent. Filipinos wanted to be heard and heard loudly,” said Comelec Commissioner George Garcia.