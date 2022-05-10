Amid a faltering recovery, aviation authority calls on further support for airlines

According to the CAAV, since frequency restrictions were lifted for domestic flights, Vietnamese airlines have re-operated nearly 60 domestic routes with about 700-800 flights daily.

After the country resumed international flights in the middle of February this year, flight routes from Việt Nam to more than 20 countries and territories were reopened including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines, Laos, Qatar, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, UK, Russia, Australia, and United States.

Its aviation markets are expected to continue reopening and the number of international flights departing from or arriving in Việt Nam would gradually increase.

The CAAV estimated that this year, airlines could serve 42-47 million passengers, an increase of 170-200 per cent compared to 2021 but a decrease of more than over 40 per cent compared to 2019.

In the domestic flight market alone, the number of passengers transported is estimated at 33-35 million, down six to ten per cent compared to 2019.