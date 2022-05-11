New construction seen on Chinese man-made island

China claims the entire South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. The Philippines, China, Brunei, Vietnam, Taiwan and Malaysia have overlapping maritime claims in these waters.

An international arbitral tribunal ruled in 2016 to invalidate Beijing’s historical claims within its so-called nine-dash line. Beijing refuses to accept the ruling.

Simularity’s report is part of its South China Sea Rapid Alert service, which tracks the disputed waters daily.

In July last year, Simularity reported that Chinese ships anchored in parts of the West Philippines Sea were dumping “raw sewage every day onto the reefs they are occupying”.

“When the ships don’t move, the poop piles up,” Liz Derr, co-founder and CEO of Simularity, said during a forum hosted by Stratbase ADR Institute on the fifth anniversary of the Philippines’ 2016 court victory against China.

Simularity earlier reported that between May 13 and May 18, 2021, it found a total of 261 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea: 234 at Burgos (Gaven) Reef, 18 near Pag-asa, and nine at McKennan (Hughes) Reef. Of these, at least 120 were within the Philippines’ 370-kilometre exclusive economic zone.

The “swarm” of Chinese vessels in Philippine waters triggered a diplomatic protest from Manila.

By Frances Mangosing

