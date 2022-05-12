US plans initiatives that will meet needs of South-east Asia

Dr Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said the initiatives underscored that America would be a steady partner to the region, instead of promising commitment and getting distracted - a common critique of its approach in the past.

The programmes were also part of an effort to meet Asean's needs, rather than being geared towards competition with China, he said at an event hosted by the United States Institute of Peace, a federal institution.

His comments came a day before the Asean-US Special Summit, which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Washington. Eight out of 10 Asean countries will attend the summit, excluding outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Dr Campbell said the Biden administration had learnt from past US approaches to the region, including the Obama administration's Pivot to Asia foreign policy of which he was an architect, and added that Washington would seek to go beyond military and security cooperation.

"There is a much deeper sense this time around that resources will be critical, and that it will not be just about diplomacy, just about military developments," he said.

"It has to be about a much deeper set of across-the-government initiatives that signify and signal a determination to have a deeper engagement in the Indo-Pacific."