Singapore welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific economic plan, says PM Lee

"It needs to be inclusive, and provide tangible benefits to encourage wider participation and it should cover cooperation in areas like digital and green economies and infrastructure because these issues will resonate strongly in the region," PM Lee said of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), America's upcoming strategy for economic engagement with the region.

"We encourage greater Asean participation in the IPEF and we hope the US will directly invite and engage Asean member states in this endeavour," he added.

The framework has not been formally launched yet, but is likely to be unveiled around President Joe Biden's visit to Japan and South Korea later this month, Tokyo's ambassador to the US said this week.

While few details have been released so far, the Biden administration has signalled that the framework will not be a traditional trade deal and will not include increased market access, a key interest of many Asean economies.

Instead, the IPEF will feature four "pillars" of clean energy, supply chains, anti-corruption, and fair and resilient trade.

On Thursday, PM Lee said he hoped the IPEF would cover the areas of digital trade, trade facilitation and supply chain resilience, and capacity building.