Sun, May 22, 2022

international

US President Biden speaks with Marcos, wants stronger US-PH alliance

MANILA, Philippines — US president Joe Biden spoke with presumptive Philippine president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. following the national elections, expressing his intentions to continue strengthening the alliance between the two countries.

The White House said that the conversation happened on May 11 (US time), wherein Biden congratulated Marcos Jr.

“President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights,” the White House said.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson, said Thursday that the Philippines’ relationship with the United States “will get better” under the presumptive president’s administration.

“As far as our relationship with the United States, under the administration of president-elect Bongbong, I assure you now that it will get better,” Rodriguez said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“I assure you and the Filipino people that our  relationship with the United States will be better and as we speak I think I am at liberty to say we are expecting a call from the president of the United States to president-elect Bongbong,” he added.

By: Neil Arwin Mercado

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 13, 2022

By : Philippine Daily Inquirer

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.