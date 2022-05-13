US President Biden speaks with Marcos, wants stronger US-PH alliance

The White House said that the conversation happened on May 11 (US time), wherein Biden congratulated Marcos Jr.

“President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights,” the White House said.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson, said Thursday that the Philippines’ relationship with the United States “will get better” under the presumptive president’s administration.

“As far as our relationship with the United States, under the administration of president-elect Bongbong, I assure you now that it will get better,” Rodriguez said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“I assure you and the Filipino people that our relationship with the United States will be better and as we speak I think I am at liberty to say we are expecting a call from the president of the United States to president-elect Bongbong,” he added.

By: Neil Arwin Mercado