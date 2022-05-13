Sun, May 22, 2022

international

NK fires ballistic missile in 16th show of force this year

North Korea fired another ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, continuing a series of launches that have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, a projectile suspected of being a ballistic missile was fired into the East Sea.

Thursday’s launch is North Korea’s 16th show of force this year. The most recent was a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) fired in waters off its east coast on May 7. Pyongyang had also fired an intercontinental ballistic missile three days prior to the SLBM launch.

South Korea’s newly inaugurated President Yoon Suk-yeol has promised to deal sternly with North Korean provocations, but left open room for dialogue in his inauguration speech, saying that his administration would offer aid in return for concrete denuclearization steps by Pyongyang.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Nation Thailand
