Bitcoin set for record losing streak after 'stablecoin' collapse

Crypto assets have also been swept up in the broad selling of risky investments on worries about high inflation and rising interest rates.

The sentiment is particularly fragile, as tokens supposed to be pegged to the dollar have faltered.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market value, managed to bounce in the Asia session and traded at around $30,500 at 1140 GMT.

It has staged something of a recovery from a 16-month low of around $25,400 reached on Thursday (May 12).

But it remains far below week-ago levels of around $40,000 and, unless there is a rebound in weekend trade, is headed for a record seventh consecutive weekly loss.