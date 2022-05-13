Sun, May 22, 2022

international

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday (May 13). He was also the ruler of  Abu Dhabi emirate.

Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.

Khalifa, who was born in 1948, came to power in 2004 in the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and became the head of state. He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by his half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

 

Mohammed bin Zayed has been the de facto ruler of the U.S.-allied UAE, particularly after Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014, following which he has rarely been seen in public.

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 13, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.