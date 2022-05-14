Singapore's Covid-19 infection growth rate inches down to 1.48

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

These numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website on Friday.

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore increased to 4,291 on Friday, up from 3,645 the day before.

However, it is still lower than the 4,733 cases reported last Friday.

MOH said there were 266 hospitalised cases on Friday, with six patients in intensive care and 28 requiring oxygen support.

There was also one death.