S. Korea to increase international flights to meet travel demand

In addition, the government would secure oral COVID-19 medications enough to treat 1 million patients, Lee said.



The government will also adjust the age limit for taking the oral medications to include younger patients, particularly those with underlying diseases. Under the new rule, patients aged at least 12 will be able to take oral medications if they have underlying diseases.



Currently, COVID-19 patients who are 60 and above are eligible for oral medications, while patients aged 40 and above can be prescribed oral medications if they have underlying illnesses.



Meanwhile, it was the first time that the country’s new Interior Minister hosted a COVID-19 response meeting. Lee took office on Friday.





By Shim Woo-hyun

