Korean crypto market in turmoil after $37b wiped out

His fame peaked last month when the price of luna skyrocketed to over US$119, becoming the first Korean digital coin to crack the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalisation in the world.

He was quickly dubbed the “Korean Elon Musk” for his early success as well as outspoken Twitter comments. Kwon has mocked others as “poor” multiple times for criticising his crypto creations on Twitter.

In July, British economist Frances Coppola tweeted that self-correction mechanisms relying on financial incentives, like Kwon’s tokens, inevitably fail when investors panic and rush for the exit.

Kwon replied: “I don’t debate the poor on Twitter, and sorry I don’t have any change on me for her at the moment.”

The 30-year-old computer engineer-turned-CEO, however, now finds himself under siege from angry investors and market regulators, after over $37 billion vanished from the market caps of two Korean-made cryptocurrencies – terraUSD, also known as UST and its sister token luna – in the course of a week.

According to cryptocurrency data platform CoinGecko, the total market cap of terraUSD and luna hit $3 billion as of 5pm on Monday, down 92.5 per cent from $40 billion on May 9.

TerraUSD, a so-called “stablecoin” designed to maintain a one-to-one peg with the US dollar through a set of algorithms, was trading at $0.14 as of 5pm on Monday.