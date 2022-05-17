Japan's NTT, Sky Perfect JSAT to set up space communication network

In fiscal 2024, Space Compass will launch an optical data relay service for high-speed transmissions via a satellite. This will carry a vast amount of diverse data collected in space, such as meteorological information.

In fiscal 2025, it will launch a new mobile phone network using unmanned aircraft that will carry base stations into the stratosphere. By transmitting and receiving radio waves from high above, a communications network would become resistant to disasters on the ground.

NTT President Jun Sawada said in late April that the company hopes to expand its business into the reaches of space.

The Japan News