Philippine economy chief warns Marcos not to scrap rice import law

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vowed to review the RTL, which lifts restrictions on rice imports.

Rice currently costs about 39 pesos (25.8 baht) per kilo in the Philippines – down from the 46/kilo during the 2018 inflation crisis. The crisis led to RTL’s enactment in 2019, which removed an import quota on rice that for decades protected local producers and raised the debt of the state-run National Food Authority (NFA) to about 165 billion pesos.

“The NFA monopolised rice importations before the [RTL], with a few private traders granted import permits that enabled them to control the price and supply of rice through hoarding and other manipulative practices,” Dominguez said.

The NFA was also granted about 11 billion pesos in tax subsidies yearly from 2005 to 2018, but rice prices did not go down as much.

Dominguez said the retail price of regular-milled rice spiked to 46.04 pesos/kilo in 2018, but since the law it had dropped to 39.13 as of April 2022 – down 6.91 per kilo.

“Freed from local entrenched interests that took advantage of the protectionist policy on rice for decades, this staple food is now more affordable, especially for low-income Filipinos who spend about 16 per cent of their total household budget on rice,” Dominguez said.

He pointed out that rice is no longer a major contributor to inflation.

With the private sector now given a free hand in importation, the government has also been able to raise 46.6 billion pesos in rice import duties since 2019.

