Foreign ministerial talks show no signs of improvement in Japan-China ties

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed “serious concern” about issues such as the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea during a videoconference with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

“Japan-China relations are facing various difficulties, and public opinion in Japan toward China is extremely severe,” Hayashi said during the talks. “Both sides should fulfil their responsibilities to the international society together.”

Chinese coast guard vessels have repeatedly intruded into territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. In the Pacific Ocean to the east of Taiwan, fighter jets take off from and land on the Chinese Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning almost daily, prompting Japan to increase its vigilance against the country.

Wang said at the talks, “Recently, Japan’s negative moves on Taiwan and other issues involving China’s core interests and major concerns have become prominent.”

He went on to say, “The Japanese side should honour the commitments it has made so far, abide by the basic faith between the two countries [and] prevent the forces attempting to undermine China-Japan relations from gaining ground.”