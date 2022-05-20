S'pore's financial sector on hiring spree

He stressed that Singapore continues to welcome foreigners despite changes in work pass policies.

The changes are not to cut the intake of Employment Pass holders but to enable entry of high-quality global talent more transparently and flexibly, he said.

From September next year, besides having to meet the Employment Pass qualifying salary, applicants will have to score at least 40 points under the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass), where an individual's qualifications will be assessed along with the firm's workforce diversity and support for local employment.

Mr Menon said an internal MAS study showed that there is generally "a high degree of complementarity between highly skilled Employment Pass holders and local professionals in the financial sector".

A key initiative is a technology in finance programme, under which 90 per cent of the 2019 cohort from non-tech sectors found good tech jobs in financial institutions.

A further 530 mid-career professionals from the 2020 and 2021 cohorts are still going through the programme, said Mr Menon, adding that the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) is launching another round this year with close to 700 training places.

To strengthen the local talent pool, MAS together with Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the IBF have been more systematically supporting mid-career transitions to the financial sector.

IBF and WSG will also launch a three-month programme for those interested in transitioning to the wealth management sector.

Seven major retail banks will take part in this inaugural programme, which aims to fill close to 200 roles in the sector.

One of those who made a switch early in her career is Ms Edris Boey, 36, head of ESG Research at Singapore-based family office Maitri Asset Management.

She had started in KPMG's financial audit division in 2008 and moved to the firm’s climate change and sustainability department in 2012 after finding her calling in this area.

"The biggest challenge would be keeping myself motivated and encouraging like-minded people that there is a need for this line of work, for people like us. Back then, the career opportunities were far and few between," she said.

Ms Boey then headed to Hong Leong Asia to manage sustainability strategy, reporting, and compliance, before joining Maitri Asset Management, where she develops the firm’s proprietary ESG integrated investment framework and practice.

"There are sacrifices that will be needed and I think that sacrifice needs to be quite calculated," she said in her tips for those looking to switch careers too.

In his speech, Mr Menon also urged overseas Singaporeans to return and consider being part of the city's financial sector.

He noted that sustainable finance is the newest and possibly most promising area of growth in the finance world.

"In Singapore, we are developing strategies to build a comprehensive ecosystem for green and transition financing. We are aligning financing efforts with credible sectoral transition plans that provide clarity about transition pathways and carbon emission targets, and this, in turn, generates investor confidence and catalyses greater sustainable finance flows," said the MAS chief.

Singapore is now home to more than 50 global and regional innovation labs and over 1,400 fintech firms.

Last year, the city clocked a record high of US$3.9 billion (S$5.4 billion) in fintech investments, up from US$2.5 billion in 2020.

For instance, JP Morgan has partnered with DBS Bank and Temasek to establish Partior, a multi-currency, cross-border settlement platform.

The two-day financial virtual forum aims to give finance professionals an idea of key opportunities in Singapore’s finance sector. It is organised by MAS, IBF and Singapore Global Network, a division of the Economic Development Board.

Attendees are Singaporeans based locally and overseas, international participants, and industry leaders in Singapore's financial sector.

The Straits Times (Singapore)

Asia News Network

