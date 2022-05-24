Wed, May 25, 2022

Department of American and South Pacific Affairs leads a Thai delegation to the US to strengthen anti-human trafficking and forced labour cooperation

During May 16-17, Chettaphan Maksamphan, Director-General of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, led a Thai delegation consisting of representatives from the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Labour, and non-governmental organisations to Washington D.C., to meet with relevant U.S. agencies in order to exchange information and share experiences on anti-human trafficking efforts, as well as discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Thailand and the U.S. on anti-human trafficking, combatting forced labour and child labour, and promoting human security.

The Thai delegation met with representatives from the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Labour, U.S. Congress and U.S.-based non-governmental organisation to exchange views on potential collaboration in elevating and increasing anti-human trafficking and forced labour efforts’ efficiency. They also discussed about potential measures that could help tackle new obstacles and challenges deriving from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly ways to curb human trafficking’s transgressive operation and its transformation to online platforms, as well as the importance of regional cooperation in prosecuting transnational crime syndicates.

Both sides had an opportunity to exchange views and information and share their experiences and best practices on how to enhance their relevant agencies’ operations and promote capacity-building among related officials, with primary focus on victim-centred approach and trauma-informed care. The Thai delegation also proposed ways to strengthen the existing partnerships with all related sectors and explore possible areas for future cooperation, including the application of emerging technologies and innovations in the anti-human trafficking operations.

Furthermore, the Thai delegation paid a visit to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), one of the U.S. partners working together with Thai agencies, to study its operations and discuss ways to broaden their collaboration.

The Royal Thai Government remains fully committed to the prevention and suppression of human trafficking in all its forms to promote a better quality of life for all Thais and foreign nationals residing in Thailand, and reinforce sustainable social development in the country. The Government stands ready to collaborate with all relevant sectors, including our partner countries, in order to achieve the national agenda of sustained eradication of human trafficking.

