Department of American and South Pacific Affairs leads a Thai delegation to the US to strengthen anti-human trafficking and forced labour cooperation

The Thai delegation met with representatives from the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Labour, U.S. Congress and U.S.-based non-governmental organisation to exchange views on potential collaboration in elevating and increasing anti-human trafficking and forced labour efforts’ efficiency. They also discussed about potential measures that could help tackle new obstacles and challenges deriving from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly ways to curb human trafficking’s transgressive operation and its transformation to online platforms, as well as the importance of regional cooperation in prosecuting transnational crime syndicates.

Both sides had an opportunity to exchange views and information and share their experiences and best practices on how to enhance their relevant agencies’ operations and promote capacity-building among related officials, with primary focus on victim-centred approach and trauma-informed care. The Thai delegation also proposed ways to strengthen the existing partnerships with all related sectors and explore possible areas for future cooperation, including the application of emerging technologies and innovations in the anti-human trafficking operations.