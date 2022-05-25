Stop Russia sanctions : Prime Minister Hun Sen

Speaking to an audience at the Strategic Outlook on Asean session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Hun Sen said: “Sanctions should be stopped because they don’t produce any benefits. Not only do poor countries suffer, but even the countries that issued the sanctions are also affected … The sanction directly impacts those of us who are not involved in the conflict.”

He said the effects of the war in Ukraine were “very serious”, warning that it could turn out not to be a global military war, but an economic war caused by an energy crisis stemming from worldwide increases in the price of fuel.

Hun Sen said that 2023 “could be the year of the food crisis” owing to issues in global wheat production. “I hope that Asean will not be severely affected because almost half of all Asean members produce rice… this food crisis has also created other challenges for us,” he said.

If a ceasefire in Ukraine is achieved quickly, this will mitigate the severe crisis, he added.

With regards to the outlook on Asean, Hun Sen said the bloc is currently at a critical juncture due to the twin harms of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He noted that the rule-based international order supported by multilateral mechanisms has also been “shaken”.