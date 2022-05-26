Chinese firm setting up Cambodian SEZ’s largest tyre plant

With a capital investment of about $300 million, the project will be the largest within the special economic zone (SEZ) and is expected to create a total of 1,600 local jobs after construction is complete.

A statement from the Chinese embassy said that the tyre factory project has been “progressing smoothly”.

Chen Jiangang, the CEO of industrial park developer and operator of Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone Co Ltd, which oversees development of the SSEZ, pledged to continue improving the area’s infrastructure to be able to support large-scale enterprises such as the tyre factory to run seamlessly.

He highlighted that a thermal power station is being built in the area, “providing a guarantee for heavy enterprises to be able to set up there”, and added that the first phase of the industrial park is complete, and construction of the city support area and the second phase of the zone is underway.

Chen said that there are currently 170 enterprises set up in the area, which he predicted would provide employment to some 30,000 locals. And “when construction on the SEZ is completed, it is expected that the number of enterprises will increase to 300, creating jobs for 80,000 to 100,000 people”, he said.

Him Aun, head of the General Directorate of Rubber at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, told The Post that with more tyre factories, the demand for natural rubber latex, which is one of Cambodia’s key commodities, will increase.