Chile could be home to world's oldest tree, study suggests

Scientists were not able to determine an exact age based on tree rings because of the tree's massive trunk. Normally, a 1 meter (1.09 yards) cylinder of wood is extracted to count tree rings, but the great grandfather's trunk has a diameter of 4 meters.

Jonathan Barichivich, the scientist who led the study, said the sample they extracted and other dating methods suggest the tree is up to 5,484 years old.

"This method tells us that 80% of all possible growth trajectories give us an age of this living tree greater than 5,000 years," Barichivich said. "There is only a 20% chance that the tree is younger."

The estimated age would beat the current record-holder, a 4,853-year-old bristlecone pine tree in California, by more than half a millennium.

"If one compares it with the trees already dated where we count all the rings, it will make it one of the oldest living trees on the planet," Barichivich said.