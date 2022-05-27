Hun Sen, UN envoy together look for ways of tackling Myanmar crisis

Hun Sen spoke with Heyzer on the sidelines of the May 22-26 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to Kao Kim Hourn, the minister delegate attached to the prime minister.

“[Hun Sen] emphasised that though the relevant work in Myanmar is important, it is not easy. However, [he] emphasised that Cambodia remains committed to assisting Myanmar, and especially in fulfilling our role as chair of Asean,” he said.

Hun Sen identified three priorities for helping Myanmar. The first is to end the violence through a permanent ceasefire. The second is to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in most need of it, and the third is to spur a constructive dialogue with the participation of all parties concerned.

Heyzer thanked Hun Sen for helping the people of Myanmar and hoped the premier’s comments would be heeded. She said the important thing now is to look for a means to reduce the violence against civilians in Myanmar.

Heyzer also stated that Cambodia’s efforts reflected well on the Kingdom’s ability to lead on important issues, especially the prime minister’s visit to Myanmar and his meetings with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing – chairman of the ruling State Administration Council (SAC).