Japan, U.S. amid global disarray / Defense budget boost becomes Kishida’s ‘international pledge’

“It means that no matter how far apart people are, if they understand each other’s feelings, the same wind will carry them and they will reach the same place,” Yuko said. “Japan and the United States might be geographically distant, but we share universal values and have the same spirit.”

Biden seemed deeply impressed by the explanation. “That’s a nice story,” he reportedly said.

The first full-fledged talks between Kishida and Biden deepened their relationship of trust. In addition, both leaders agreed to bolster the Japan-U.S. alliance and strengthen its deterrence and response capabilities. This comes at a time when Russia is pushing ahead with its invasion of Ukraine, and China is taking increasingly hegemonic actions. Kishida declared his determination to secure a “substantial” increase in Japan’s defense budget, a move that even some members of the ruling parties oppose. Kishida also told Biden he is considering possessing — for self-defense purposes — counterstrike capabilities against facilities including enemy bases that launch missiles at Japan.

Biden replied that the United States will absolutely fulfill its commitment to defend Japan. The president even stated the United States would get involved militarily to defend Taiwan. This remark infuriated China, and the U.S. government scrambled to defuse the situation by saying there was no change to conventional U.S. policy on Taiwan. However, Biden did not retract his comment. Some observers have suggested Biden was emboldened by Kishida’s strong resolve on defense issues.