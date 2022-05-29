Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka

Thousands protested across the Island to mark 50 days since the start of nationwide protests demanding the president's resignation.

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of people walked from various of parts of the capital Colombo to the permanent protest site opposite the president’s office.

Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, is reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange severely curtailing imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines.