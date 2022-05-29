Multi-million pound superyacht goes up in flames on English coast

Police and fire officials said the 85 foot (26 metre) yacht in Torquay, Devon, was "well alight" and the fire brigade said the vessel contained about 8,000 litres of diesel fuel, prompting local areas and nearby beaches to be cleared.

Local media reported that the yacht was worth £6 million ($7.5 million).

"Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time," Devon & Cornwall Police said. "Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety."