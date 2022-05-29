New South Korean PM launches bid to improve bilateral ties with Japan

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will make his first visit to Japan to meet with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, South Korean government sources said.

The two top diplomats will aim to set up a meeting between Yoon and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and to resolve pending issues such as lingering historical disputes.

Yoon has expressed a desire to improve relations with Japan that deteriorated under his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

According to one South Korean government source, Park is expected to tell Hayashi of his aspiration to have pending issues between the two countries resolved as soon as possible.

In addition, with both Kishida and Yoon expected to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit scheduled for late June in Madrid, an agenda will be worked out with the Japanese side for a face-to-face meeting between the two Asian leaders.

However, even if such a meeting takes place, Japan and South Korea are expected to only agree on the normalisation of relations in broad terms. This is because there are many matters still to be resolved, such as wartime issues of lawsuits involving requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula and the problem of so-called comfort women, as well as Seoul’s strong opposition to Japan’s toughening of export controls on semiconductor materials to South Korea.