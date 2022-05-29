High costs, legal impasses hinder Vietnam’s LNG energy production

A key issue for investors was the lack of guarantee for future output once the plants become operational, or at least a penalty clause in the event Electricity Vietnam (EVN) – the country's largest power distributor – failed to purchase the said output.

EVN, however, said such a policy was not possible under the country's current regulations, which has resulted in several projects being unable to proceed.

A source from the Industry and Trade Ministry said it would likely take a long time to overcome such legal hurdles and conclude negotiations with investors, especially foreign ones.

Another issue was the difficulty in calculating energy prices based on LNG.

As global demand rises and supply contracts, LNG-based electricity likely will become more expensive in the future.

According to the country's latest energy planning paper, costs per MMBtu (metric million British thermal unit) were estimated at US$10.60 during the 2021-2045 period or $0.092 per kWh, $0.011 higher than the average cost incurred by the current production. Higher LNG costs in the future will widen this gap even further.

To realise the goal of producing 23,900MW from LNG as laid out in the paper, Vietnam must import 15-17 million tonnes of LNG every year, which requires the country to start negotiating orders years in advance to secure supply.