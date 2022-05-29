UN rights chief urges China to review Xinjiang counter-terrorism practices

Wrapping up her six-day official visit to the country – the first by a UN human rights high commissioner in 17 years, Michelle Bachelet said on Saturday that while violent acts of extremism have a significant impact on the lives and safety of the community, it is critical that responses do not violate human rights.

"The application of relevant laws and policies, and any mandatory measures imposed on individuals, need to be subject to independent judicial oversight, with greater transparency of judicial proceedings," she told reporters via a video link from Guangzhou.

"All victims must be able to seek redress."

'Deradicalisation' camps

Bachelet had gone to Kashgar and Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang province, where more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities had supposedly been held in detention camps to be deradicalised.

Beijing says these are vocational education and training centres (VETCs), and all participants had graduated by 2019.

The UN rights chief said she had been assured by the authorities that these camps had been dismantled.

"While I am unable to assess the full scale of the VETCs, I raised with the government the lack of independent judicial oversight of the operation of the programme, the reliance by law enforcement officials on 15 indicators to determine tendencies towards violent extremism, allegations of the use of force and ill-treatment in institutions, and reports of unduly severe restrictions on legitimate religious practices," she said.