Sugar import restriction could hit Bhutanese industries

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification on May 24 that the export of sugar will be restricted from June 1 until October 31 this year.

It stated that from October 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the export of sugar will be allowed only with specific permission from the Directorate of Sugar, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.”

Sugar includes raw sugar, refined sugar and white sugar.

There are about nine beverages, breweries, and food and agro establishments in the country that use sugar as the primary raw material.

The industries require more than 800 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar in a month.

Officials working in the industries are worried that if India’s restriction applies to Bhutan, they will have no other option than to shut their shops until the export is allowed.

The industries also have about 1,200 employees.

The chief executive officer of a beverage company, Big Cola, in Samtse, Jamyang Choda, said the notification about the restriction is not clear.

“And we are yet to hear from the government,” he said. “But if it applies to us, we don’t have a business. The factory is as good as it is closed.”

Similarly, an official with the Tashi Beverages in Phuentsholing said sugar is one of the primary raw materials and the operations will shut down if the import stops.

“We require about 150 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar in a month. This is the minimum,” he said, adding that stocking up will also block the capital.

“We also need space to stock,” he said.