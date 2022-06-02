Mon, June 27, 2022

international

PLA steps up patrols amid 'US-Taiwan collusion'

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command recently conducted interservice combat readiness patrols in the air and waters near Taiwan in a response to collusion between the United States and the island, according to a spokesman for the command.

"The US has been frequently making provocative acts concerning the Taiwan question recently. Their moves are counter to the commitments they made to us. They openly and covertly support ‘Taiwan independence' forces'," Senior Colonel Shi Yi said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"What they have been doing will bring Taiwan to the edge of the cliff and subject themselves to serious consequences," he said.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command will continue to hone its troops' fighting skills and carry out combat exercises. It will thwart any foreign interference and "Taiwan independence" attempts, according to the colonel.

Last week, the command conducted interservice combat exercises near Taiwan to act as a warning to the US and Taiwan for their provocative moves.

Tan Kefei, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said last week that the exercises targeted "US-Taiwan collusion" and were necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges and military ties between the United States and Taiwan," said Tan, stressing that "Taiwan independence" and any support for it is a road to nowhere.

By Zhao Lei

China Daily

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : June 02, 2022

By : China Daily

Nation Thailnad
