Anti-harassment movement in Japan grows as actors reveal sexual violence

Japanese version of #MeToo

In March, a weekly magazine carried an article with accusations from several women against director Hideo Sakaki, who directed the movie “Mitsugetsu” (Honeymoon). In the article, the women alleged that they were forced to have sexual relations with him when they appeared in his previous films or participated in his acting workshops. Sakaki apologized to those concerned but also said that some points in the article were not true.

Similar allegations were reported by a weekly magazine against another director, Shion Sono, known for films including “Ai no Mukidashi” (Love Exposure). While Sono issued a statement of apology, he later insisted that the information in the article was not true and filed an action against the publisher of the magazine, demanding compensation.

Such sexual abuse accusations have been made on blogs and Twitter as well, and one woman after another has come forward to testify that they were sexually assaulted or harassed by male directors and others in the industry. There have been many social media posts urging the film industry to address the situation, and the growing movement could be called the Japanese version of #MeToo, a social movement against sexual abuse and harassment that was started in the United States.

An open secret

“These accusations are just the tip of the iceberg,” an entertainment journalist said. Acts that violate the dignity of actors could be “the elephant in the room” that has been ignored for many years.