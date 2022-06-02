Bhutan safest place for journalists in the region

At the South Asia Regional Consultation on the 10th Anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists (UNPA), which began yesterday in Nepal, six countries including Bhutan presented the status of the UNPA implementation in their respective countries.

UNPA was adopted in 2012 to create a free and safe environment for journalists and media workers. UNPA advocates, among other things, for the establishment of mechanisms to assist in the formulation and implementation of national legislation that enhances the safety of journalists, freedom of expression and access to information, in compliance with international rules and principles.

While practising journalism seemed most favourable in Bhutan, issues such as the recent usage of Bhutan Civil Service Rules and Regulations (BCSR) to discourage civil servants from talking to the media was also raised.

Except for three recent cases of journalists facing intimidation and other threats, Bhutan presented that there were no physical attacks, killings, or journalists imprisoned.

In neighbouring India, six journalists were killed last year; eight women faced arrest.

Times School of Media’s Senior Journalist, Jatin Gandhi, said that in India the Police Act dated back to 1860s. Similarly, the sedition law, he said, was a “British era relic.”

He also pointed out that defamation suits, which can be sough as a civil remedy and criminal action, could be used to trouble journalists. “The journalist’s rights, they do not exceed the rights of the ordinary citizen.”