An experimental ride: Germans explore low-price cross-country ticket

Many took to popular routes, such as the Baltic sea or the Island Sylt. While some travelers were disappointed by the high number of passengers, others took the opportunity to travel these routes for the first time.

Only long-distance and high-speed trains, or services operated by private providers such as FlixTrain or FlixBus are excluded from the “9-Euro-Ticket”. The offer is going on from June to August.

Alongside a Germany wide fuel discount, the 9-euro ticket is intended to provide financial relief for consumers given further increases in the cost of living and energy. In addition, transport politicians hope that more commuters will switch to buses and trains. According to Deutsche Bahn, the company had already sold 2.7 million 9-euro tickets by June 1.