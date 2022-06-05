ANA mechanic uniforms recycled into stylish bags

The company hopes that the product will help it secure a new source of income as well as make effective use of resources.

The bags are offered in seven types, such as backpacks and shoulder bags, at prices ranging from ¥13,500 to ¥19,800. Every year, 200 to 300 work uniforms of mechanics are discarded. The garments are now turned into bags with the ANA logo from the back and chest and pockets remaining intact. ANA said the fabric is durable, as it was originally selected for mechanical work.

The company is scheduled to start the next sale of about 500 bags on June 6. It plans to sell a total of about 1,000 bags three times a year, changing the designs each time.

This initiative is the brainchild of a mechanic who proposed in 2019 that mechanics’ work uniforms, imbued with their dedication, be revived in a new form.

The Japan News

Asia News Network