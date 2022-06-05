Mon, June 27, 2022

North Korea fires 8 missiles, S.Korea calls for 'expanded deterrence' with US

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew at between 110 km and 600 km (70-370 miles) at altitudes between 25 km and 90 km.

In response, South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a National Security Council meeting and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered "expanded deterrence of South Korea and the United States and continued reinforcement of united defense posture."

 

Later in the day, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, in Seoul and held a telephone conference with their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro. The envoys said North Korea's missile launch is a clear violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions and strongly condemned it, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

Published : June 05, 2022

By : Reuters

