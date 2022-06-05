North Korea fires 8 missiles, S.Korea calls for 'expanded deterrence' with US

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew at between 110 km and 600 km (70-370 miles) at altitudes between 25 km and 90 km.

In response, South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a National Security Council meeting and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered "expanded deterrence of South Korea and the United States and continued reinforcement of united defense posture."