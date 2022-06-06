Mon, June 27, 2022

Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter space station core module

The three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-14 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe on Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After Shenzhou-14 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the combination of the Tianhe module, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft, the Shenzhou-14 crew entered the orbital capsule from the return capsule of the spaceship.

After a series of preparations, Chen Dong opened the hatch of the Tianhe core module. By 8:50 p.m. (Beijing Time), Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe had entered Tianhe one by one.

The trio will carry out relevant work as planned, the CMSA said.

 

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on June 5, 2022 shows three Chinese astronauts, Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe, waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
 

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on June 5, 2022 shows Chinese astronaut Chen Dong opening the hatch door of the space station core module Tianhe.(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on June 5, 2022 shows three Chinese astronauts entering the space station core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on June 5, 2022 shows Chinese astronaut Chen Dong entering the space station core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Published : June 06, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailand
