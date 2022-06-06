Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter space station core module

After Shenzhou-14 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the combination of the Tianhe module, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft, the Shenzhou-14 crew entered the orbital capsule from the return capsule of the spaceship.
After a series of preparations, Chen Dong opened the hatch of the Tianhe core module. By 8:50 p.m. (Beijing Time), Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe had entered Tianhe one by one.
The trio will carry out relevant work as planned, the CMSA said.
Published : June 06, 2022
By : Xinhua
