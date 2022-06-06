Mon, June 27, 2022

international

South Korea and US launch missiles in response to North's missile tests

South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles the day before, a South Korea defence ministry official said.

The action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike" against the source of North Korea's missile launches or the command and support centres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.

The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over about 10 minutes starting at 4:45 a.m. on Monday (1945 GMT Sunday) in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday (June 5), Yonhap reported.

 

An official from South Korea's Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.