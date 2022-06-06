China firm buys into Cambodia flag carrier

Sinan said in the past, national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air had not operated as a national airline because it had not made connections to other major cities and destinations, allowing the private airlines to expand their networks there.

“I am not concerned about who buys a stake, but it is important if the airline decides to become a national carrier. They should connect to large and new markets to open up destinations for private airlines to connect to later,” he said.

Sinan was commenting on Vietnam Airlines’ divestment of a 35 per cent stake in Cambodia Angkor Air to a Chinese firm for $34 million via a share transfer agreement on May 31.

According to Fresh News, which quoted VnExpress, the divestment has left Vietnam Airlines with only a 14 per cent stake in Cambodia Angkor Air, removing it as a subsidiary of the former.

Meanwhile, Tek Reth Samrech, chairman of Cambodia Angkor Air, told Fresh News on June 3 that Vietnam Airlines had been in talks to sell its stake before Covid-19, but the sale was delayed until recently.

Reth Samrech said the divestment to a Chinese company would help Cambodia Angkor Air’s business become “stronger and more vibrant”.

This was because the Chinese company that acquired the 35 per cent stake in Cambodia Angkor specialises in civil aviation and is the third-largest state-owned Chinese company operating in the tourism sector.

“The Chinese company’s entry will help Angkor Air’s business operations, particularly by getting it ready to receive Chinese passengers as China is at the end of the tight Covid-19 measures and might open access, as it was before Covid-19,” he said.