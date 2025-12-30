Galápagos rail reappears on Floreana island after 190 years

The Galápagos rail (Laterallus spilonota) — known locally as the pachay — has been confirmed on Floreana Island for the first time in nearly two centuries, marking a major milestone for conservation work in the Galápagos.

The small, secretive, ground-dwelling bird was last officially recorded on Floreana when Charles Darwin visited the archipelago in 1835. Despite repeated surveys over the decades, including targeted searches using playback recordings, it went undetected and was widely considered locally extinct on the island.

Conservationists say the bird’s disappearance was driven by human-introduced invasive predators, particularly rats and feral cats, which preyed on eggs and chicks and disrupted the island’s ecosystem.

The breakthrough follows a major eradication campaign at the end of 2023 led by the Galápagos National Park Directorate and partners, aimed at removing invasive mammals and creating safer conditions for native wildlife.

During the latest annual landbird monitoring expedition, researchers recorded the rail at three sites in Floreana’s transition zone — a guava-shaded grassland away from farming areas — including six acoustic records, two visual sightings and a photograph.