Indian PM blames developed countries for world's environmental woes

Modi said India was making multi-pronged efforts to protect the environment even though its role in climate change was negligible.

Modi noted that the average carbon footprint of the world was about four tonnes per person per annum compared to just about 0.5 tonnes per person per annum in India.

He said India was working on a long-term vision on protecting the environment in collaboration with the International community and established organisations like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance, he said, reiterating India’s goal of ”Net-Zero by 2070”.

The PM was addressing a “Save Soil” programme organised by the Isha Foundation on World Environment Day. Appreciating the “Save Soil Movement”, he said that at a time when the nation was taking new pledges, such movements acquired a new importance. He expressed satisfaction that key programmes of his government in the last eight years had been designed keeping environmental protection in mind.

Modi said that to save the soil, his government was focused on: how to make the soil chemical-free; how to save organisms that live in the soil; how to maintain soil moisture and increase the availability of water; how to remove the damage happening to the soil due to less groundwater; and how to stop the continuous erosion of soil due to the reduction of forests.

He said efforts were being made in the agricultural sector to alleviate problems related to the soil. The PM said that earlier, the farmers lacked information about the type of soil, deficiency in soil and how much water was there. To overcome these problems, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country.