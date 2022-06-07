PM’s visit to Japan promotes bilateral cooperation, investment, and innovation

On people-to-people cooperation, Prime Minister Prayut welcomed Japan’s consideration on Thailand’s proposal to expand the number of KOSEN institutes and establish the KOSEN Education Center in Thailand as a hub for human resources development in the Mekong sub-region and ASEAN. Moreover, Prime Minister Prayut expressed appreciation to the government of Japan for choosing Thailand as one of the four targeted countries in the temporary scheme to allow small groups of tourists to enter Japan, in addition to business travelers, students, and skilled labour from Thailand who were permitted to enter Japan earlier. The Thai Prime Minister also extended invitation to Japanese people to travel to Thailand.

On regional and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Prayut informed the Japanese side of ASEAN’s decision to select Thailand as the location for establishing the Secretariat of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) and the facility in the field of response and risk management. Prime Minister Kishida reaffirmed the support to ASEAN’s decision and Thailand’s hosting of APEC this year. The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on cooperation under Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), as well as on the situation in Myanmar and the situation in Ukraine, regarding which both leaders reiterated the importance on rendering humanitarian assistance for civilians in these two countries.

3. Meeting with the key private sector and financial institution of Japan (May 27)

Prime Minister Prayut had a meeting with Tokura Masakazu, Chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and Suzuki Yoshihisa, Chairman of the Japan-Thailand Trade and Economic Committee under Keidanren. Both sides shared the view on enhancing economic relations through cooperation in technology, industry, and human resources development to attract investment from Japan in new and value-added industries for the future. Prime Minister Prayut also urged Japanese companies to increase their investment in Thailand to diversify the supply chain network and connect to Thailand’s neighbouring countries, while the Chairman of Keidanren reaffirmed the importance of Thailand as an important production base of Japan in ASEAN and informed the Prime Minister of the plan by the Japan – Thailand Trade and Economic Committee under Keidanren to lead around 70 member companies to visit Thailand either at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023 to meet with Thai private sector.

Prime Minister Prayut also had a meeting with Maeda Tadashi, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). They discussed JBIC’s support for the sustainability-related projects and the high-speed railway linking three airports with the EEC to serve as an example of a successful trilateral cooperation among Thailand, China, and Japan and enhance Thailand’s capacity as a base for Japan’s investment in ASEAN.

4. Study visit to Haneda Innovation City (May 27)

Prime Minister Prayut visited Haneda Innovation City (HI City) to exchange experiences and best practices on the organization of smart cities projects under Japan’s national policy. HI City features research and development centres on advanced technology in the fields of smart transportation and logistics, smart robotics technology, medical technology, and hydrogen refueling stations, as well as modern commercial shops, hotels, offices, and convention centres.

