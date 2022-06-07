Russia's U.N. envoy storms out of Ukraine meeting over European statement

Speaking directly to Nebenzia as he walked out, Michel said: "You may leave the room, maybe it's easier not to listen to the truth."

Michel had also accused Russian troops of war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically citing reports of sexual violence - the focus of the Security Council meeting - and describing it as "a tactic of torture, terror and repression."

During his own statement earlier in the meeting, Nebenzia had "categorically refuted" any accusations of sexual violence by Russian soldiers, condemning what he said was a "lie."

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has fueled a global food crisis with prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is an exporter of corn and sunflower oil.