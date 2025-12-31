Dusit heirs’ feud eases as Chanin buys sister’s stake

Dusit Thani Plc (DUSIT) has disclosed a share transaction in its major shareholder, Chanat & Sons Co., saying the move has raised the stake held by acting chairman and chief executive Chanin Donavanik in the holding company, while leaving Dusit Thani’s shareholder structure unchanged.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on December 30, 2025, Dusit Thani said Chanin had purchased 1.2 million shares in Chanat & Sons — equivalent to 15.96% — from his sister Sunong Salirathavibhaga. The purchase increases Chanin’s holding in Chanat & Sons to 41.36%.

Dusit Thani said its own shareholder structure remains unchanged. Chanin holds 526,000 shares in Dusit Thani, or 0.0618%, while Chanat & Sons holds 422 million shares, or 49.7436%. Together, Chanin and Chanat & Sons hold 49.8055% of Dusit Thani.

The disclosure follows a long-running dispute among heirs of Thanpuying Chanat Piyaoui. The rift pitted Chanin, the eldest heir, against two sisters — Sinee Thienprasiddhi and Sunong Salirathavibhaga.