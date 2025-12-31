Military: ceasefire doesn’t mean lowering readiness

Thailand’s military has stressed that the ceasefire and de-escalation steps under the joint statement with Cambodia do not mean the armed forces have stopped preparing or reduced readiness, while urging the public to stay calm and verify information before sharing it online.
Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Press Centre on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, said on December 30, 2025 that after Thailand and Cambodia issued a joint statement and proceeded within the agreed framework, the Thai government and armed forces continue to carry out their duties to protect sovereignty, national security and public safety to the fullest extent, 24 hours a day.
He said the public should understand that a ceasefire and de-escalation under the joint statement does not mean halting preparations in line with international practice. Armies around the world, he said, maintain appropriate readiness to ensure their countries are not placed at a disadvantage if agreements are violated or circumstances change.
At the same time, the Joint Press Centre warned that it has detected the spread of information, rumours and certain types of online questioning that may be intended to create panic, anger or distrust among Thais. It said fear and division are key objectives of information warfare and are not in Thailand’s interests.
The centre asked the public to cooperate by checking the source of information before reposting or forwarding it; distinguishing between questions asked for understanding and emotionally driven accusations; offering criticism constructively while avoiding communication that undermines confidence in the country; and not believing or spreading content that fuels fear, hatred or division.
The Joint Press Centre said the joint statement should not be seen as a sign of weakness, but as a period in which Thai society must rely on reason, understanding and unity. It said Thailand will stand with dignity through public solidarity, maturity in action, and adherence to international law and standards, and urged people to follow updates primarily from official sources.