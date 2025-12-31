Military: ceasefire doesn’t mean lowering readiness

Thailand’s military has stressed that the ceasefire and de-escalation steps under the joint statement with Cambodia do not mean the armed forces have stopped preparing or reduced readiness, while urging the public to stay calm and verify information before sharing it online.

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Press Centre on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, said on December 30, 2025 that after Thailand and Cambodia issued a joint statement and proceeded within the agreed framework, the Thai government and armed forces continue to carry out their duties to protect sovereignty, national security and public safety to the fullest extent, 24 hours a day.

He said the public should understand that a ceasefire and de-escalation under the joint statement does not mean halting preparations in line with international practice. Armies around the world, he said, maintain appropriate readiness to ensure their countries are not placed at a disadvantage if agreements are violated or circumstances change.