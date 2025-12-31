Global trade in 2026: WTO’s three rules for staying competitive

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) recently released The Global Value Chain Development Report 2025: The Re-wiring of GVCs in a Changing Global Economy.

The report finds that global value chains are resilient and adapting to new challenges, with GVCs proving more robust in the face of rising geopolitical tensions, financial uncertainty, climate pressures and the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said foresight is crucial amid ongoing change to ensure that people and economies are integrated into global value chains.

“The new report confirms what the WTO has said all along: globalisation is not over, and global value chains remain vital. The share of GVC-related trade in overall global trade has dipped only slightly, from a peak of 48% in 2022 to 46.3% last year,” she said.

A trade-finance shortfall of more than US$1 trillion a year is another major challenge.