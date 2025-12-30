HSBC: ASEAN-China trade to top US$984bn as Chinese FDI surges in region

ASEAN has overtaken the European Union to become China’s largest trading partner since 2020, and two-way trade in 2025 is on track to exceed 2024’s record of US$984 billion, according to HSBC Global Investment Research.

In a research note by Yun Liu, ASEAN economist at HSBC Global Investment Research, the bank said ASEAN’s widening trade deficit with China partly reflects deeper supply-chain integration, especially in electronics and electrical machinery (E&E). Around 30% of ASEAN’s exports to China are E&E products, and roughly 30% of its imports from China come from the same sector — a dynamic that particularly benefits tech-linked economies such as Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

HSBC added that ASEAN still runs a trade surplus with China in agriculture and commodities, with Indonesia heavily reliant on commodity exports. Thailand and the Philippines remain strong in agriculture, while Vietnam is catching up rapidly after signing multiple protocols with China.

One standout growth story has been durian. HSBC said China’s durian demand has become a multi-billion-dollar market. Thai exporters have dominated since 2005, but competition has intensified: Vietnam, which shipped no durians to China until 2020, saw exports surge to US$3 billion in 2024, lifting its market share from 0% to more than 40% in three years. Malaysia, known for Musang King, also entered the race after agreeing to export fresh durians from August 2024.