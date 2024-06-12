HSBC signs deal with BOI to promote Thailand as investment hub

Meanwhile, Thailand is already ASEAN's largest automaker, accounting for half of total production across all countries in the region, making it an appealing location for large-scale investments from major economies in the region and beyond, particularly in electric vehicles.

"We look forward to supporting the BOI on investment roadshows and in developing new trade and investment corridors, particularly in smart electronics and digital economy,” Gamba said.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi expressed delight at the latest collaboration with HSBC.

He pointed out that strategic partnerships with the world's largest banking and financial service institutions, such as HSBC, are a critical catalyst for the mission to increase FDI inflows into Thailand.

According to the BOI, foreign investors' applications for investment promotion in the kingdom have already increased by 38% in 2023, with a 72% increase in total investment value.

"With the readiness to be a regional production hub and regional headquarters, Thailand can capitalise on the opportunities offered by global companies' plans to relocate to a resilient long-term base for their investment, particularly in innovative and sustainable industries," he said.

In addition, he expected the MoU to assist Thailand in gaining access to HSBC's extensive client network of leading corporate corporations worldwide, as well as data-driven insights into Thailand's investment landscape.

The move will improve Thailand's competitiveness and business environment by providing specialised support for international business expansion, he noted.

HSBC will also promote Thailand as ASEAN's investment hub through international roadshows in key markets including China, Hong Kong, India, Saudi Arabia, ASEAN, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

"We are confident that HSBC's international connectivity can bridge Thailand with international corporates, many of which operate within our strategic sectors, including the EV supply chain, semiconductor and upstream electronics, digital, new energy, and international headquarters," Narit said.

While no numerical targets have been set as a result of signing this MoU, Gamba pointed out that the bank's goal is simply to be as supportive of Thailand's national plan as possible.

"It is clear that Thailand wants to achieve many goals in terms of FDI and strategic sectors. All of these sectors are extremely important to HSBC. So, while we haven't set a specific goal, the reality is that Thailand's success can also be ours. The more FDI in Thailand, the better it is for both international banks like HSBC and domestic banks," he said.

The MoU event was also attended by 20 officials from various embassies and chambers of commerce, including the British, Vietnamese, Australian and French embassies, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, the American Chamber of Commerce, the Korean-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the British Chamber of Commerce.

HSBC's parent company, HSBC Holdings plc, is headquartered in London. The company has offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of $3.001 trillion as of March 31, it is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

