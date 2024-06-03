Philippines moves closer to being “upper-middle income”: HSBC Global Research

This was in stark contrast to more than 10 % growth in consumer spending on restaurants, hotels, and recreational goods as well as toys, instruments, books, and services like gyms. Transport, which can be a mix of both essential and nonessential expenses, is also growing by “double-digits,” HSBC said.

Aris Dacanay, economist at HSBC, said the shift in consumer preferences was expected as the Philippines was working on its goal to become an upper-middle income economy.

Convenience and fun

”Even in challenging times, the Filipino consumer has gone beyond covering the bare essentials and is now spending on goods and services that make daily living more convenient and, perhaps, more fun,” Dacanay said.